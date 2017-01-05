Acoustic Research unveils two indoor/outdoor wireless speakers at CES

Acoustic Research, makers of wireless audio solutions, and a subsidiary brand of VOXX International, has unveiled a pair of wireless speakers at the annual CES trade show. The new speakers are actually an update of an existing one plus an actual new model.

“Acoustic Research continuously adds to its speaker family while never faltering on the side of both style and functionality,” said Ian Geise, President of Acoustic Research. “Whether you’re indoors or out, these speakers blend into any home environment perfectly, while constantly producing high-quality, dependable sound.”

First up is the Hatteras Bluetooth Wireless Speaker, a tower that sits about two feet tall. Priced at $199.99, it delivers sound via a pair of 20-watt amplifiers and a large, enhanced bass radiator.

In addition to the Bluetooth connection, listeners can also play music via the 3.5mm auxiliary input. Designed to withstand different types of weather, the Hatteras works both indoors and outdoors. Thanks to a 360-degree multi-color LED strip, the speaker can put on a light show in a variety of modes.

The Heartland Wireless Speaker comes in with a more affordable $49.99 price tag and promises “sound quality and clean design”. With up to 12 hours of music playback, the speaker includes a 360-degree LED candlelight feature. So, while you’re chilling out to a down tempo playlist, the speaker is setting the mood, too. Pair it together with a second Heartland and you’ll have a true Bluetooth stereo sound that reaches even further.

The Hatteras Bluetooth Wireless Speaker will be available later this spring; however, the Heartland Wireless Speaker is available now.