Braven today introduced the next iteration of its rugged Outdoor Series of Bluetooth speakers with a number of new models. Moreover, the fresh batch also include Bluetooth Smart technology to facilitate power, customization, control, and connectivity.

Known for their ability to withstand water, dust, and other elements, Braven’s speakers often employ aircraft-grade aluminum and other tough materials. Until today, the Outdoor lineup consisted of various BRV models that range from ultra portable to bigger-than-boombox proportions. As you’d expect, the price differs, going anywhere from about $99 up to around $350.

The new Ready line of speakers, as well as a refreshed BRV-XXL, continue on the same path. Prices are right about the same, however the speakers are smarter than in the past. Each of the new units are expected to arrive in the second quarter of the year.

Here’s a breakdown of the new models in Braven’s 2017 Outdoor Series of portable speakers.

READY PRO

Bluetooth® Smart integration offers full speaker and sound control via App

Designed with an aircraft-grade aluminum grill, shockproof over-molded cabinet complete with an IP67 waterproof rating

Omni-directional passive subwoofer generates big bass and supports a 16-hour playtime

Integrated 2600mAh power bank for charging mobile devices

Includes action mount and tie-down strap for added portability

Equipped with a small Multi Tool Hang Tag, to support users with essential tools including a bottle opener, Philips Screw driver, Carabiner Clip and more

MSRP $149.99 USD

READY PRIME

Bluetooth® Smart enabled, Ready Prime™ offers users customizable sound and full control via App compatibility

Designed with two large drivers and dual passive radiators to deliver rich bass and a long-lasting 18-hour playtime

IP67 waterproof rated with an aircraft-grade aluminum grill and shockproof exterior

Built-in 4000mAh power bank for charging USB-enabled devices

Includes tie-down bars and carry strap for added transportability

Equipped with a large Multi Tool Hang Tag, to support users with essential tools including a bottle opener, fishing line cutter, Ruler, Philips Screw driver, and more

MSRP $199.99 USD

READY ELITE

Bluetooth® Smart integration and App-compatibility supports wireless control of Ready Elite™ power and sound

Internal design features two large drivers and dual passive radiators generating rich bass and a 12-hour playtime

Features an all over IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating and shockproof drop-proof exterior

Empowered with a built in 10,000mAh power bank to continuously charge mobile devices

Includes tie-down bars and carry strap for added usability

Equipped with a large Multi Tool Hang Tool, to support users with essential tools including a bottle opener, fishing line cutter, ruler, Philips Screw driver, and more

MSRP $299.99 USD

READY SOLO

Compact IP67 waterproof rated design with aircraft-grade aluminum grill and shockproof exterior

Omni-directional subwoofer generates decadent bass and supports a 12-hour playtime

Integrated 2200mAh power bank for charging smartphones on-the-go

Includes action mount and tie-down strap for added portability

Equipped with a small Multi Tool Hang Tag to support users with essential tools including a bottle opener, Philips Screw driver, Carabiner Clip and more

MSRP $99.99 USD

As to what makes these speakers smarter than their predecessors, that revolves around the BRAVEN Smart App. Available for Android and iOS devices, it gives listeners more control over the sound experience. One can, for instance, remotely turn the speakers on and offor adjust equalizer settings. Additionally, the Smart Lock features can be toggled to product buttons from accidental pressing or interruption.