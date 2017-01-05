Watch maker Fossil today announced three new “hybrid” watches as part of its growing Q line of wearables. Falling somewhere between the full-on touch experience of Android Wear and activity trackers, the threesome of new models pair to your smartphone and offer tracking and notifications.

The trio, the Q Accomplice, Q Modern Pursuit, and Q Grant, will arrive in spring of 2017 and will carry prices that range from $175 to $215. Like other models in the Fossil Q family, the slim hybrid range blend fashion, craftsmanship, and functionality. And, in looking at others in the hybrid series, the new watches look right at home and every bit Fossil.

All models in the Fossil Q wearable line are compatible with Android 4.4+ and iPhone 5+ (running iOS 8.2+) and connect via Bluetooth. All hybrid watches from Fossil include activity tracking, date, alarm, and notifications (calendar, calls, text, and email).

Here’s a quick look at the different models being released in the coming months.

Q Accomplice

Designed to be your daily companion, the Q Accomplice is the slimmest wearable in the Fossil Q hybrid line. Details include a “slim case body, unassuming updated face details, and delicate design details highlight our watch designers’ goal to create the most functionally beautiful and elevated hybrid smartwatch”. With support for up to three customized pushers (Fossil Q app), offers up an always-on gauge that’s tailored to the wearer.

Q Modern Pursuit

The Q Modern Pursuit delivers bold colors and graphic iconography that make it easy to glance at your watch for reminders and notifications. The analog sports hands with slim tips and silicon straps ensure the watch is comfortable to those with more active lives.

Q Grant

The Q Grant draws inspiration from more traditional and vintage watches but still manages to include the functionality we expect today. A simple analog design, it includes highlighted red pointers on the watch hands and easy readability. This one is aimed at the everyday activity and lifestyle.