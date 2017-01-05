Google Calendar gets better at helping you keep your health goals

Now that the holiday season is over, we can really start contemplating our New Year resolutions in order to create strategies to help us keep them. In a recent article we offered you a list of apps that will help with this important task.

Now Google wants to help you achieve your goals too, so this week the search giant is adding a number of new ways to motivate you to keep up the good work via an update to Google Calendar.

The Goals in Google Calendar app, which was launched last year helps you make time for the activities that matter to you. This tool is design to record your goals and find time in your schedule, so you can put theory into practice. Users can set duration and frequency of activities and the app will send notifications alerting you when its time.

With the new update, users can see in the Calendar app health data from wearables and fitness trackers, as well as connect goals from Google Fit and Apple Health. Prior to the update, users had to mark goals as done manually in Google Calendar, even if they were using a fitness app to track their progress.

Now don’t go thinking that if you miss an appointment, you’re off the hook. Calendar will now reschedule them for you, so if you are set to go for a run at 6.30, but are unable to get going until 7.15, Calendar will make sure the goal is rescheduled.

A new visual performance tracker has been added to allow users to see their progress, because as Google theorizes “if you’re setting out to achieve a goal, seeing progress can be a great motivation.”