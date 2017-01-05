Huawei Mate9 to sell in the US for $599 starting January 6

Huawei Mate9 will be the first phone to take advantage of Amazon's Alexa

Hauwei unveiled the stunning Mate9 phablet in December 2016, but so far the device hasn’t reached the States. But that’s about to change really soon. As previous rumors have claimed, the Mate9 is going to become available for purchase in early January – on January 6 to be more precise.

Huawei made the announcement during CES 2017 which is currently under way in Las Vegas. The phone will be carrying a $599 price-tag which is great news considering that in Europe the phablet sells for €699.

But wait that’s not all. Huawei said it partnered up with Amazon to bring Alexa – the virtual assistant – onboard of the Mate9 – making the device quite unique among its fellow smartphones. Alexa support will be made available sometime in “early 2017” via an OTA update.

Customers can pick the device up in Space Gray or Moonlight Silver. The phone will be waiting for them at Best Buy, Amazon, Newegg and B&H.

In case you don’t remember what the Huawei Mate9 is all about, let us remind you quickly. The phablet features a 5.9-inch display with 1080 x 1920-pixel resolution (yes, Huawei does not believe in QHD displays) plus a Kirin 960 chipset.

Huawei throws in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage (hybrid SIM slot available, so users can add a microSD cardslot to expand memory up to 256GB) plus a fingerprint scanner located on the back.

But the Mate9’s biggest selling point is probably the Leica curated dual camera setup on the back. It consists of a 20MP + 12MP combo capable of f/2.2, OIS, 2x zoom, phase detection & laser autofocus and dual-LED flash. As for selfies, users have an 8MP camera at their disposal (f/1.9).

The phone is kept alive by a 4,000 mAh non-removable battery and runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.