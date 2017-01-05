iHome unveils a slew of versatile Bluetooth headphones

iHome, the popular smart home and audio company, has revealed its new line of Bluetooth headphones at CES 2017. The models iHome has at the show this year are focused on long battery life and durability for use anywhere. They are also aggressively priced at sub-$50 for most models, which should make them a compelling option for headphone shoppers in the coming year.

There are four different models, all of which feature Bluetooth wireless, built-in push-button access to smartphone assistants like Google Now and Siri, and voice control also will be available on select SKUs.

iB71 ($39.99) Bluetooth Water-resistant Sport Clip Earbuds – The iB71 sports earbuds offer rich, detailed sound with enhanced bass response. They are Bluetooth wireless for up to 30 feet and feature a slim cable between the two buds. IPX5 water resistance ensures they are sweatproof and protected from the elements, while custom fit ear cushions make extended listening a pleasure. The headphones feature in-line controls and come packaged with a travel pouch and charging cable.

iB76 ($49.99) Weather Tough Bluetooth Sport Earbuds with Melody Voice Assistant – iP65-rated splashproof, sweatproof, shockproof and dustproof, great for outdoor use and protection from the elements. Rechargeable battery provides up to eight hours of continuous use. Built-in echo-cancelling mic allows you to have crystal clear wireless phone calls and a remote control on the cable puts music, call and volume controls within easy reach. Voice prompts enhance user experience with Bluetooth pairing and interface confirmations. Voice activation lets you access Siri and Okay Google over the earbuds.

iB88 ($69.99) Weather Tough Foldable Bluetooth Headphones with Melody Voice Assistant – iP65-rated splashproof, sweatproof, dustproof rugged design, great for offering extreme protection from the elements. Foldable construction for easy portability. The iB88 also claim to provide up to 18 hours of continuous use per charge. Also, they feature in-line mic/remote and voice control.

iB90V2 ($49.99) Bluetooth Headphones with Extra Long Life Battery – Boasting impressive battery life, the iB90V2 features an extra-long life rechargeable battery that provides up to 43 hours of continuous listening. These headphones feature padded, cushioned pads and headband for comfort during long listening sessions. Also, the iB90V2 features remote and microphone on the earcup and supports voice controls.

All of these headphones are feature-packed and super affordable, so if you’re in the market for headphones in 2017 be sure to keep an eye out for these.

Keep checking back with us for more coverage of CES 2017!