Meet ZTE’s Hawkeye – an eye tracking, self-adhesive phone crowdsourcing for $199

ZTE is one of the most promising Chinese device makers that have made it to the US in the last few years. The company is keep on experimentation and so it kick started Project CSX – an initiative meant to get the community involved in designing the company’s next smartphone.

ZTE even asked fans to get involved and vote the name under which Project CSX will make it on the market. Now at CES 2017, the Chinese manufacturer has announced the phone will be called Hawkeye, probably a reference to the embedded Senseye technology which will allow users to scroll up and down based on eye movement.

The eye tracking feature uses the frontal camera to detect iris motion. This information is then translated into standard gesture motion in Android for swipe (up, down, left, right). The software will replace standard gesture commands in any apps that support the standard Android commands.

ZTE Hawkeye’s second unique feature is that it can stick to walls and surfaces thanks to its self-adhesive case, so customers can use the phone in hands free mode.

As for specs, the ZTE Hawkeye is going to feature an unlocked 2 SIM slots for multiple band support. The handset will feature a 5.5-inch display with FHD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels) and a dual rear camera setup with enhanced image and zoom capabilities (no specific details were provided at this time).

The Hawkeye will also arrive with Hi-Fi audio, a fingerprint sensor, expandable memory and a large battery with quick charging capabilities. Naturally the phone will run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box (upgradable to the latest version).

ZTE says the phone is currently under development, but we should expect it to ship in September 2017. Interested parties can check out the phone’s Kickstarter campaign page, if they want to help back it by pledging $199 for a unit.

ZTE is currently showcasing Hawkeye on the grounds at CES 2017 for anyone who is curious.