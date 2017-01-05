Use Google Home to control your lights with Hue [How-To]

In our quest for making your home the smartest of all the smart homes, we have brought you things like controlling your thermostat with Alexa and controlling your home with WeMo. Today we bring you a simple way to set the mood with custom lighting controls with the Phillips Hue. In case you don’t know, Hue is a wireless lighting kit that is controllable by a mobile app, or in this case by Google Home (or Alexa).

Prerequisites:

Of course, there are things we assume are completed prior to this setup.

You have purchased and set up the Phillips Hue system You have the Hue App installed on your phone Have a Google Home with an associated Google account Have the Google Home App installed

Setup:

Now that we have all of the boring stuff out of the way, lets get into how to make your life just a little bit easier.

Launch the Google Home application Tap the menu button in the upper left corner Tap on “Home Control” Select the “Philips Hue” option Google Home will find your lights (You may have to press the button on your Hue bridge again for Google Home to find them) Scroll through your lights and assign nicknames to more simply voice control your home

BAM, you are all done! In no time you can have your thermostat, outlets, light switches and bulbs all controlled by voice. What other Smart Home devices do you have? What devices would you like to see us cover? Leave us a comment below to let us know.