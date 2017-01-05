Verizon intros Kyocera DuraForce Pro with Sapphire Shield display for extra strength

For professionals working in dangerous environments or just those who are prone to accidents, Verizon just introduced the Kyocera DuraForce Pro smartphone. The device takes advantage of the Verizon-exclusive scratch-resistant Sapphire Shield display to add even more durability.

But that’s not all, the Kyorcera DuraForce Pro boasts a rugged shell that is MIL-STD 810G certified for dust, shock, vibration, temperature extremes, blowing rain, low pressure solar radiation, salt fog, humidity, immersion, temperature shock and freezing rain – basically anything you can think about.

To make the phone even more impenetrable, Kyocera has bestowed water resistance capabilities on the phone, meaning the device can survive being immersed in 6.5 feet of water up to 30 minutes.

Nothing can get past the DuraForce Pro, as the device can detect when things get damp and immediately switch to Underwater Mode, while moving the camera controls from the touchscreen to the physical buttons. Speaking of which, the phone can be controlled using gloves as well.

As for specs, the DuraForce Pro features a 5-inch display with 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution and relies on a Snapdragon 617 to keep the lights on. There’s also 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, a 13MP/5MP camera combo and a 135-degree wide-view action camera. The phone relies on a solid 3,240 mAh battery and runs Android 6.0.1 out of the box.

Verizon says that the Kyocera DuraForce Pro is aimed at professionals, so with this in mind customers will find Android for Work onboard. The service will allow to keep personal and work files separate, among other things.

If the Kyocera DuraForce Pro sounds good to you, you should know you can get it from Verizon for $0 down and $17/month for the 24 months. Or you can choose to pay $408 in full.

FYI AT&T was already offering a version of the Kyocera DuraForce Pro.