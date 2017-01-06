Corning Gorilla Glass is now available for cars

Gorilla Glass – the specialized toughened glass produced by Corning to makes your smartphone and tablet’s display unbreakable – is expanding its reach.

At CES 2017 in Las Vegas Corning unveiled the first “glass-enabled concept car.” The automobile features a lightweight Gorilla Glass hybrid windshield, sunroof and lights, as well as full-length dashboard. So now, if someone throws a rock at your car, the vehicle might actually come out of it unharmed.

The Ford GT sports car is the first model to take advantage of Corning Gorilla Glass for Automotive in windshield. Corning has a futuristic vision of how cars are going to look like in a few years, so the concept car takes advantage of a heads-up display embedded in the windshield which can bring up real-time traffic updates and other relevant information.

“Corning’s leading position in mobile device cover glass has provided an excellent launch pad for glass solutions enabling smart-phone like connectivity in cars. We are excited to be demonstrating all of these new technologies and opportunities in a custom-built connected car, shown for the first time at CES.”

Corning’s chief strategy officer Dr. Jeffrey Evenson said the Gorilla Automotive Glass is thinner, lighter and stronger than normal automotive glass. And apparently, these properties enable the car to be more energy efficient.

Corning’s latest announcement proves the firm’s growing interest in piercing markets outside the consumer electronics niche. Back in July, Corning announced Gorilla Glass 5 with 18% more gorilla for smartphones. The main improvement advertised was increased resistance to impact damage.

The company also announced a partnership with glass-maker Saint Gobain in order to start producing Gorilla Glass Automotive windshields right away.