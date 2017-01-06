Healbe’s new GoBe 2 wearable is designed to help you lose that extra weight

Do you to loose those obnoxious Holiday pounds? Check out this wearable

Wearables these days claim to offer pretty Sci-Fi features. Take the new GoBe 2 which was unveiled at CES 2017. The device maker says the tracker is the first of its kind that can measure calorie intake, hydration levels and…emotional states (quite a complicated task if you ask us).

Launched by the Healbe Corp. the GoBe 2 is mainly targeting individuals who wish to lose weight. However, health enthusiasts are welcomed to try the GoBe 2 too.

The wearable uses the so-called Healbe FLOW Technology and an impedance sensor to monitor calorie intake and hydration levels. How does the wearable achieve that you might be wondering? By measuring certain parameters on the user’s writ.

A nine-axis accelerometer has been embedded to track movement, while the skin galvanic response receptor is in charge of monitoring stress levels and emotional state in real-time.

The second-generation GoBe 2 has been improved to be sleeker and lighter than the previous GoBe. The wearable securely sends lifestyle, behavior and physical condition data to a paired smartphone via Bluetooth LE to be viewed by the GoBe app or GoBe website accounts.

We should also note, the GeBe 2 is water-resistant (but not waterproof). Even so, Healbe says you can take the wearable for a swim (but not in saltwater) or take a shower or even go bathing. The battery nestled inside can sustain the device for 48 hours of life.

The GoBe 2 will be available in mid-January in the US and China from ProductHunt.com. Customers will be able to purchase the weight tracker from Amazon, BestBuy and Healbe in late January for $179.95.