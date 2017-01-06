So 2017 is going to be your year, eh? You’re going to lose some weight, kick a nasty habit, learn how to take better pictures, and develop the next big mobile game. That’s awesome stuff, sure, but you might need a little bit of help along the way.

Udemy, an affiliate partner of ours that we’ve highlighted a few times over the years, is here to help you start and stick to your new year’s resolution. No matter what you plan to do, chances are very high that Udemy has a course to help. With some tens of thousands to choose from, they’ve got expert training and resources to assist in any area of life, especially self improvement.

Udemy is currently running a promotion which sees its classes discounted to only $10 each. Normally priced up to $200 each, this means you’re getting them at a 95% discount. You’ll have to act fast, though, if you want purchase some courses. The deal only runs through January 10 and then it’s back up to the typical rates.

We’ve gathered up a handful of some of the most popular personal development courses offered at Udemy. Additionally, we’ve collected some mobile-related and Android developer-based classes as well.

Top 10 Personal Development

Mobile-Related Courses

Android and Mobile Development Courses