So 2017 is going to be your year, eh? You’re going to lose some weight, kick a nasty habit, learn how to take better pictures, and develop the next big mobile game. That’s awesome stuff, sure, but you might need a little bit of help along the way.
Udemy, an affiliate partner of ours that we’ve highlighted a few times over the years, is here to help you start and stick to your new year’s resolution. No matter what you plan to do, chances are very high that Udemy has a course to help. With some tens of thousands to choose from, they’ve got expert training and resources to assist in any area of life, especially self improvement.
Udemy is currently running a promotion which sees its classes discounted to only $10 each. Normally priced up to $200 each, this means you’re getting them at a 95% discount. You’ll have to act fast, though, if you want purchase some courses. The deal only runs through January 10 and then it’s back up to the typical rates.
We’ve gathered up a handful of some of the most popular personal development courses offered at Udemy. Additionally, we’ve collected some mobile-related and Android developer-based classes as well.
Top 10 Personal Development
- Art Therapy: Drawing, Painting and Self-Exploration (Part 1) ($200 Value)
- Become a SuperLearner 2: Learn Speed Reading & Boost Memory ($145 Value)
- Reiki Level I, II and Master/Teacher Certification ($195 Value)
- Crystal Reiki Master/Teacher Certification ($95 Value)
- Art Therapy: Drawing, Painting and Self-Exploration (Part 2) ($200 Value)
- The Complete Job, Interview, Resume/LinkedIn & Network Guide ($200 Value)
- Body Language for Entrepreneurs ($200 Value)
- Awaken Your Heart, Creativity & Wisdom with Tara Brach ($145 Value)
- 30 Day Challenge to a More Productive and Much Happier You! ($200 Value)
- Sounds True Presents: Good Medicine ($80 Value)
Mobile-Related Courses
- Secrets: How to Take and Sell Mobile Photos! ($35 Value)
- SELFIE MASTERCLASS : How to click PERFECT SELFIES ($200 Value)
- Mobile Photography – Master the iPhone Camera App ($85 Value)
- The Art of Mobile Photography ($20 Value)
- The Complete Instagram Marketing Course 2017 ($200 Value)
- YOUTUBE Pro: Use YouTube Rank #1 on Google OverNight ($200 Value)
- Facebook Live: Attract 100,000+ Page fans with Viral Streams ($65 Value)
Android and Mobile Development Courses
- Master Android N App Development With Java
- Android N: From Beginner to Paid Professional
- Learn to Code by Making Games – The Complete Unity Developer
- The Complete React Native and Redux Course
- Android Material Design