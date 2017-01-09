Creating and sharing Albums in Google Photo [How-To]

You may have noticed by now that we have a theme going with Google Photos How-To’s; we have things like how to backup your pictures, editing pictures and creating a slideshow. Today we continue that with creating and sharing albums with Google Photos. Albums are sort of like folders, they allow you to group photos together for easier viewing and sharing.

Prerequisites:

The prerequisites are the same as what we have for the other Google Photo How-To’s

Google Photos must be installed Must have pictures to create an album with

Workflow:

Creating an album

Launch Google Photos Tap the options button in the upper right hand corner Tap the Album option Select the photos you want in the album Tap create (if these photos are not already uploaded to the cloud they will be uploaded automatically) Give the album a name and tap the check mark in the upper left corner

Sharing your album

Once you create the album, you can easily share those images with friends or on social media

Launch Google Photos Tap the albums option in the bottom right corner Tap on the album you would like to share use the android sharing feature to send a link to you favorite people or on social media

What do you use albums for? Would you like to see any other features of Google Photos? Leave is some comments below and share your thoughts.