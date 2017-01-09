The beauty of the internet is you almost have virtual access to any information you want at the tips of your fingers. The days of education being offered solely at physical locations are far behind us; today’s Deal of the Day is one for growing your skills and readying yourself for the long-term. And, as you can guess, you can do it all from the comfort of your own home, learning on your own time.

Artificial intelligence isn’t something made up for films and television; it’s a growing field of technology and one that’s becoming increasingly more popular. In short, it’s simulation of human intelligence done through computers. It’s used in tons of ways, including medicine, remote sensors, games, and, of course, robotics.

Machine learning, on the other hand, is the science of getting computers to act without being given specific programming commands; it’s used to harvest info and determine output. You’ll find machine learning in places like search engines, online ad spaces, and spam filters.

For less than $40, you can teach youself both artificial intelligence and machine learning. Typically priced almost $1,200, you can save some 96 percent on the kit. Take a look below and you’ll find it’s chock-full of lectures and content with everything you need to become and expert.

Features

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Training

Access 91 lectures & 17 hours of content 24/7

Identify potential areas of applications of AI

Learn basic ideas & techniques in the design of intelligent computer systems

Discover statistical & decision-theoretic modeling paradigms

Understand how to build agents that exhibit reasoning & learning

Apply regression, classification, clustering, retrieval, recommender systems, & deep learning

Introduction to Machine Learning

Access 10 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7

Learn machine learning concepts like K-nearest neighbor learning, non-symbolic machine learning, & more

Explore the science behind neural networks

Discover data mining & statistical pattern recognition

Gain practice implementing the most effective machine learning techniques

Data Science and Machine Learning with R (Part #1): Understanding R

Access 33 lectures & 6 hours of content 24/7

Install R studio & learn the basics of R functions

Understand data types in R, the recycling rule, special numerical values, & more

Explore parallel summary functions, logical conjunctions, & pasting strings together

Discover the evolution of business analytics

Data Science and Machine Learning with R (Part #2): Statistics with R

Access 30 lectures & 6 hours of content 24/7

Understand variables, quantiles, data creation, & more

Calculate variance, covariance, & build scatter plots

Explore probability & distribution

Use practice problems to reinforce your learning

Where to Buy

Are you ready to step your game up and learn something new? Head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store and purchase the 4-course bundle for a mere $39, which is a savings of 96 percent. While you’re there, take a look at some of our other killer deals on tech, learning, and toys.