When and Where to Buy: Huawei Mate 9

Initially introduced in late 2016, the Huawei Mate 9 is a 5.9-inch phone with some of the best hardware available. Powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 960 processor, the flagship device boasts 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The Mate 9 runs Android 7.0 Nougat which puts it on a pretty short list as of its launch. It does run Huawei’s custom Emotion UI (EMUI 5.0) which gives users a few extras over the stock experience. Starting in February 2017, the Mate 9 will gain Amazon Alexa support in the United States.

In terms of cameras, the phone packs a dual module on the rear which is powered by Leica. The main camera is comprised of an f/2.2 12-megapixel color camera and f/2.2 20-megapixel monochrome camera, which combine to produce images with more detail. Around front is an 8-megapixel shooter.

Rounding out the specs are microSD expansion card slot for up to 256GB, fingerprint sensors, IR blaster, stereo speakers, and capacious 4,000mAh battery.