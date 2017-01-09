When and Where to Buy: Huawei Mate 9

By AndroidGuys

Initially introduced in late 2016, the Huawei Mate 9 is a 5.9-inch phone with some of the best hardware available. Powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 960 processor, the flagship device boasts 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The Mate 9 runs Android 7.0 Nougat which puts it on a pretty short list as of its launch. It does run Huawei’s custom Emotion UI (EMUI 5.0) which gives users a few extras over the stock experience. Starting in February 2017, the Mate 9 will gain Amazon Alexa support in the United States.

In terms of cameras, the phone packs a dual module on the rear which is powered by Leica. The main camera is comprised of an f/2.2 12-megapixel color camera and f/2.2 20-megapixel monochrome camera, which combine to produce images with more detail. Around front is an 8-megapixel shooter.

Rounding out the specs are microSD expansion card slot for up to 256GB, fingerprint sensors, IR blaster, stereo speakers, and capacious 4,000mAh battery.

Where to Buy

Amazon

Amazon sells the Moonlight Silver and Space Gray versions of the phone; both cost $599.99 at launch. International versions of the Mocha Brown and Champagne are available but do not come with warranties.

Shop

B&H Photo Video

Customers can choose from the Space Gray and Moonlight Silver colors of the phone with both of them retailing for $599.99 as of publication.

Shop

Best Buy

Best Buy offers the Huawei smartphone in Space Gray and Moonlight Silver, both of which run $599.99.

Shop

Newegg

Newegg offers both the Space Gray and Moonlight Silver flavors of the phone, each retailing for $599.99.

Shop
AndroidGuys
Now in our tenth year, AndroidGuys offers daily news, reviews, editorials, and tutorials. Articles listed under this byline are comprised of those written by current and former employees of AndroidGuys as well as guest contributors and sponsors.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR