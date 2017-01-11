Battery life champ, the Moto Z Play just got a significant price cut

One of the most intriguing phones from 2016 is getting a big price cut. The Moto Z Play, which has the best battery life I’ve ever seen in a phone, just got a temporary $50 price cut. The phone drops from $449 to $399 until February 13. You can pick up the Moto Z Play at Motorola’s website, Amazon or Best Buy on sale right now.

The Moto Z Play is one of my favorite phones released last year. I feel like the phone was overlooked due to its processor (only a Snapdragon 625 instead of a Snapdragon 820), but it’s that processor that helps it get the excellent battery life that is one of the major selling points of the phone. A phone with great battery life normally gets around 5 hours of screen on time, the Moto Z Play got over 10 hours for me consistently.

It’s sad that we have to point out that a phone still has a 3.5mm headphone jack, but the Moto Z Play, unlike its brethren the Moto Z and Moto Z Force, does indeed feature the jack. It also has a microSD card slot, a 5.5″ 1080P display, and pins on the back of the device that allow you to place Moto Mods on it. These Moto Mods expand the functionality of the device and include battery packs that enable Qi charging, card docks, projectors, speakers and more.

If you’re interested in reading more about the Moto Z Play, check out our full review here.