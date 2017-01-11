Grab the Honor 6X and some extra accessories for $199 only today (flash sale)

At CES 2017, one of the most promising smartphones that was announced was the Honor 6X. The phone offers a dual camera setup on the cheap and should start selling soon – January 15 to be more precise.

Well, turns out that Huawei’s sub-brand is hosting a flash sale later today which will allow interested parties to secure an Honor 6X for an even more cheaper price. The Honor 6X is supposed to go on sale for $249.99 a pop, but today you’ll be able to purchase the phone for only $199.99.

What’s more, if you manage to be among the first 300 buyers to order the phone, you’ll also be awarded a free Honor 6X case, a pair of Engine earphones and a selfie stick. Sound good? We thought so too.

In case you don’t remember the Honor 6X comes with a 5.5-inch LCD display with 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution and takes advantage of an octa-core Kirin 655 chispet based on a 16nm processor.

Furthermore, the phone takes advantage of a 12MP+2MP camera combo plus an 8MP selfie shooter and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box. Luckily Honor said it will release the Android 7.0 Nougat update for the phone sometime in Q2 2017.

The Honor 6X comes in two variants, one with 3GB/32GB of internal storage and one with 4GB of RAM/64GB of internal storage.

In a recent piece, we compared the Honor 6X against the ZTE Blade V8 which sells for $229. Well today, you can get the Honor 6X at an even cheaper rate. Provided you are convinced the Honor 6X is really for you.