Are you an aspiring Android developer? Do you have an idea for the next great app but don’t know how to go about coding it? Developing might sound like it’s a really ambitious and scary endeavor, but the truth is, pretty much anyone can be taught. Indeed, even those who work for big name outfits had to start somewhere.

Our Deal of the Day is a 5-course bundle of education designed with the sole intent of teaching you how to code for Android. Priced at only $39 it’s a heck of a bargain considering how much learning you’ll have at your disposal. And, really, it’s a drop in the bucket when you factor in the potential earnings you could get from that killer app. Heck, if anything it could lead to a pay raise or new career.

About

With some 119 courses spread out over 28 hours, you’ll get a crash course in a variety of areas. Starting with writing programs for JavaScript, you will move into general structures of operating systems where you will be able identify differences and similarities in how they work. Moreover, you’ll gain an understanding in what causes them to crash.

From there, you’ll jump into building and troubleshooting Android apps, including ones that can support multiple languages and devices. Finally, you’ll end up with two courses in Java SE 8, gaining knowledge on how it works, the various events, APIs, packages, arrays, and more.

Normally, training of this magnitude would run upwards of $1500 if you purchased through your own channels. But, because we love you, we’re here to offer it for the low price of $39 — a savings of 97 percent!

Features

Introduction to Programming & Coding for Everyone with JavaScript

Fundamentals of Operating Systems

Building Android Apps That Work

Java SE 8 Programming Part 2

Where to Buy

The Professional Android Developer Bundle is available for only $39 right now in the Deals Store. Backed by Stack Commerce, it’s home to all sorts of discounted programs, gadgets, training, and services. Oh, and there’s always giveaways going on, too!