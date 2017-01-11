LeEco phones now available through Target’s website

LeEco and Target have partnered on a deal which sees the retail brand offering its unlocked smartphones. Available immediately, customers can purchase both the Pro3 and the S3 through Target’s website for $400 and $250, respectively.

The unlocked phones are equipped with support for GSM/LTE networks; they’ll work with carriers such as AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket, and MetroPCS. Customers can purchase either device and pick the service provider of their choice.

LeEco, who recently made its official entry into the US, is looking to grow its presence. Although it has a sizable footprint in China, it faces increasingly stiff competition in the unlocked market stateside. The added online retail presence should be a good start for the company.

As is the case with other emerging handset makers, LeEco’s unlocked phones are priced lower than those from larger brand names. It seems that for every Samsung, there’s two other companies offering similar hardware at a fraction of the price.

Things will definitely heat up over the coming year as customers become more aware of what sort of phones they can get for their money. Moreover, as hardware has outpaced general consumer needs, we’re finding that people don’t need to keep up with the latest and greatest. A mid-range phone in 2017 should still best a top tier device from 2015.

Will many consumers peel away from tomorrow’s flagships in favor of yesterday’s version? Are they ready to trust unknown brands? How about you? Leave a comment below with your take on unlocked phones from emerging companies.