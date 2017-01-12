A porcelain smartwatch might be what the wearable market needs right now

Bored with most of the smartwatches that are currently available on the market? We feel you. Well Hong Kong startup FEN has a different take on how a smartwatch should like, one you might find quite intriguing.

Users have been complaining that a lot of wearables aren’t stylish enough, but that’s not really a problem for the FENwatch – the world’s first white&blue porcelain smartwatch. Obviously FEN’s first wearable is targeted at ladies, but we’re pretty sure that if the FENwatch becomes successful, a gentlemen’s model will launch as well.

The FENwatch is unique among the current smartwatch crop because it’s front dial is made out of hand painted ceramic. The rest of the FENwatch’s body is made out of 316L Stainless steel and K1 glass with sapphire coating (hard and wear-resistant).

The wrist bound device can pair to your Android phone and deliver relevant information right to it. It can be used for UV monitoring, sleep, step and activity tracker. The FENwatch can also be used to reject a call, locate a phone or as a remote shutter.

The watch mixes traditional craftsmanship methods with modern technology. The creators of the device combine Swiss precision gears with current smart features in order to deliver the interesting FENwatch.

The product is currently up on Kickstarter gathering funds, but what the page doesn’t clarify is whether the watch face will be able to display any information or not. As far as we can tell the answer is no, all relevant info will be forwarded towards the mobile app. Although the presence of the call alert feature entails the watch should at least vibrate when you’re getting a call.

Another outstanding feature of the FENwatch is that it promises a battery life to up to 365 days. It makes sense since the power source doesn’t have a power hungry display to support.

If you’d like to support this fashionable smartwatch, you can make a pledge via the FENwatch Kickstarter page. Early birds can get one watch for $79. Throw in an additional $20 if you want a natural lambskin strap to go, as well.