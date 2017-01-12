Best phones you can pick up from T-Mobile right now

Stepping into the new year, you might find yourself craving a new phone. You can already check our AT&T and Verizon buying guides, but if you are not a fan of either carrier, an alternative would be to look towards T-Mobile.

The magenta carrier offers plenty of mobile solutions and some of them are even available with a consistent discount. Keep reading to find out which are best phones you can purchase off T-Mobile right now.

Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge

Sure, in a month and a half Samsung will unveil the all-new Galaxy S8, but that doesn’t mean the Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 edge will stop being worthy phones. At T-Mobile, you can pick up the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge with a bit of a discount. Customers can purchase the phone for $26/month on a two-year contract of $629 outright (discounted from $689). As for the Galaxy S7 edge you’ll need to make an initial down payment of $9.99 before embarking on a two-year contract that will add $30 to your bill each month. Or you can choose to pay in full. The Galaxy S7 edge can be yours for $729 (discounted from $789):

Below you’ll find the main specs of the two phones:

Galaxy S7

5.1-inch Super AMOLED display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 577ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

4GB of RAM

32GB of on-board storage (microSD card allows expansion up to 200GB)

12MP/5MP camera combo

3,000mAh battery (non-removable)

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow (currently getting Android 7.1.1 Nougat)

Galaxy S7 edge

5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 534ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

4GB of RAM

32GB of on-board storage (microSD card allows expansion up to 200GB)

12MP/5MP camera combo

3,600mAh battery (non-removable)

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow (currently getting Android 7.1.1 Nougat)

LG G5

LG’s soon to be previous-gen flagship the G5 is available will T-Mobile. We expect the G6 to mark a departure from the modular approach of the G5, which hasn’t impressed customers all that much. However, the phone features a capable set of specs and to be fair, is quite intriguing and attests LG’s interest in shaking things up.

At T-Mobile the phone can be yours for $0 down and $20/month for two years or for $499 outright. Check out its specs:

5.3-inch IPS LCD display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 554 ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

4GB of RAM

32GB of on-board storage (microSD card allows expansion up to 200GB)

16MP+8MP dual camera/8MP selfie camera

2,800 mAh battery (removable)

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat)

LG V20

LG’s dual screen phone is seeing some competition from the newly announced HTC U Ultra, so maybe you want to wait for that. But if you like LG more, then you can get the phone from T-Mobile if you make an initial $49 down payment and then continue on to pay $30/month for two years. Or if you have $769 at your disposal you can purchase it in full. Take a look at its specs:

5.7-inch IPS LCD display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 513 ppi

Secondary display: 2.1-inch IPS LCD screen with 160 x 1040 resolution, 513ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

4GB of RAM

32GB/64GB of on-board storage (microSD card allows expansion up to 256GB)

16MP+8MP dual camera/5MP selfie camera

3,200mAh battery (removable)

Android 7.0 Nougat

Samsung Galaxy J7

Moving on to middle-range phones, the Galaxy J7 is a perfect for customers who don’t want to pay premium for a handset, but still enjoy having a large display. You can get the Galaxy J7 for $0 down and $11 for the next 24 months. Or you can buy it for $249 outright. Here’s what you’ll get:

5.5-inch with 1280 x 720 resolution, 267 ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor

2GB of RAM

16GB of on-board storage (microSD card allows expansion up to 256GB)

13MP/5MP camera combo

3,300 mAh battery (removable)

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

Kyocera DuraForce XD

Looking for a rugged phone that can handle anything you throw at it? Imagine being able to take selfies in the rain or browse the web while you’re watching your kids play in the pool. With the Kyocera DuraForce XD you can. Grab it for $0 down and $16/month for 2 years or for $399.99 outright (previously $449.99). Here’s what you will get:

5.7-inch with 1280 x 720 resolution, 258 ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor

2GB of RAM

16GB of on-board storage (microSD card allows expansion up to 64GB)

8MP/2MP camera combo

3,700 mAh battery (removable)

Android 5.1 Lollipop

IP68 certification for dust/water jet/water immersion up to 6 feet for up to 30 mins

LG Stylo 2 Plus

At CES 2017, LG unveiled the Stylus 3 model but if you don’t wait until the phone becomes available, you can simply go for the LG Stylo 2 Plus, which comes equipped with a pressure sensitive pen.

So if you like to scribble notes and reminders on your phone, you can get the LG Stylo 2 Plus from T-Mobile today for $0 down and $10/month for 24 months. Or just pay $239 in full. Here’s what to expect from this mid-range phablet: