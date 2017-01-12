As we’re starting to kick 2017 into gear, we’ve been highlighting a variety of developer courses and training in our Deal of the Day series. Why? For one, they’re incredible values and there’s no real price you can put on knowledge. Also, because we’re finding that our readers are keen to this sort of thing.

Maybe it’s a new year’s resolution, maybe it’s a general desire to learn something new. Whatever it is, our training bundles are popular sellers. To that end, today’s is one we think you should definitely know about.

About

Our Deal of the Day for today is the Complete Web Programming bundle, a $41 package that offers lifetime access to more than 550 lessons. You’ll learn how to build websites and web applications, understand scripts and tasks, and get an education on MySQL. Much of the bundle includes training by example so you’ll be able to see pieces in action and fully recognize how the components work together.

Features

Learn By Example: AngularJS

Learn by Example: Ruby on Rails

Learn By Example: jQuery

Learn By Example: Selenium for Automated Web Testing

Learn By Example: ReactJS

Web Security: Common Vulnerabilities And Their Mitigation

Learn By Example: The Foundations of HTML, CSS & JavaScript

Learn By Example: PHP For Dynamic Websites

Where to Buy

Normally you’d have to sign up for each of these classes on their own; this could cost you hundreds of dollars. If you head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store, you can find the entire bundle for only $41. At roughly five bucks per course, it’s about as cheap as it gets for a lifetime of knowledge.