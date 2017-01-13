Best smartphones under $100 for buyers on a budget

These are some of the best smartphones you can get with a budget of $100

Looking for a handset this season but have a limited budget? No problem, more and more Android OEMs are looking to cater to the needs of customers who don’t want to break the piggy bank when acquiring a new phone.

Now if you have 100 bucks at your disposal you can actually get your hands on a pretty decently specced device. Surely it won’t be enough to buy a Pixel, but you’ll be surprised what $100 can get you. So we compiled a list of some of the best affordable phones that are currently available for purchase. Continue reading below:

Moto G4 Play

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can get your hands on the Moto G4 Play for only $99. Otherwise you’ll need to take $149 out of your pocket. The Prime version will come with Amazon apps pre-installed and users will see “personalized deals and recommendations” delivered by Amazon right on their screen. If you’re not a fan of that, we suggest you try and invest an additional $50. In the meanwhile, check out Moto G4 Play’s specs:

5.0-inch with 1280 x 720 resolution, 294ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor (4 x 1.2GHz Cortex-A53)

1GB of RAM / 2GB of RAM

8GB / 16GB of on-board storage (microSD card allows expansion up to 256GB)

8MP/5MP camera combo

2,800 mAh battery (removable)

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow (planned upgrade to Android 7.0 Nougat)

Bluboo Picasso

Bluboo is an obscure Chinese brands that’s has recently caught our attention. This year the company has set some ambitious aims – one of them is be to be first to release a smartphone with dual front and rear cameras.

While we wait on that, check out the Bluboo Picasso – and especially beautifully designed smartphone. It’s available for only $93 at GearBest and comes packing a consistent set of specs, so you might want to take it into consideration:

5.0-inch with 1280 x 720 resolution, 294ppi

MediaTek MTK6735 processor (4 x 1.0 GHz Cortex-A53)

2GB of RAM

16GB of on-board storage

13MP/8MP camera combo

2,800 mAh battery (non-removable)

Android 6.0 Marshmallow (little chance of seeing Android 7.0 Nougat update)

Dual microSIM

NFC

ZTE ZMax Pro

If you are a fan of larger phones, then you’ll love the ZTE ZMax Pro and its big display. The phone is an MetroPCs exclusive and is currently available for only $99 a pop (from a discounted $179). The phone can be called a premium lower-end device, so go ahead check out what it has to offer:

6.0-inch with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 367ppi

Snapdragon 617 processor (4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.0 GHz Corex-A53)

2GB of RAM

32GB of on-board storage (microSD card allows expansion up to 128GB)

13MP/5MP camera combo

3,500 mAh battery (non-removable)

Android 6.0 Marshmallow (could see Android 7.0 Nougat update at some point)

Oukitel U7 Plus

Oukitel is another obscure smartphone that is trying to attract attention upon itself by offering stylish designs, dirt-cheap prices and decent specifications. Take the Oukitel U7 Plus which usually sells for around $107 (ok, a bit over our budget) on GearBest. However, if you hurry up you could get the phone for only $85 (through a flash sale). Here’s what the Oukitel U7 Plus could bring in your life:

5.5-inch with 1280 x 720 resolution, 267ppi

MediaTek MTK6737 processor (4 x 1.3 GHz Cortex-A53)

2GB of RAM

16GB of on-board storage (microSD card allows expansion up to 32GB)

13MP/5MP camera combo

2,500 mAh battery (non-removable)

Android 6.0 Marshmallow (little chance of seeing Android 7.0 Nougat update)

NUU Mobile A3L

NUU Mobile is a little known Hong Kong smartphone maker which is trying to penetrate the budget market too. Their A3L model offers the basics, but runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow – a positive attribute considering some better specced handsets like the recently announced Samsung Galaxy A (2017) launched with Android 6.0 in 2017.

5-inch with 480 x 854 resolution, 196ppi

MediaTek MTK6580 processor (4 x 1.1 GHz Cortex-A7)

1GB of RAM

8GB of on-board storage (microSD card allows expansion up to 32GB)

5MP/2MP camera combo

2,000 mAh battery (non-removable)

Android 6.0 Marshmallow (little chance of seeing Android 7.0 Nougat update)

BLU R1 HD

The BLU R1 HD is an Amazon Prime exclusive and those who have subscribed for the service can get the device for $59.99. Sure, BLU has been through a scandal recently, as the company was accused of bundling some of its products bundled with a spyware which sent private user knowledge off to China without the owner’s consent. But all that has been resolved now and all-in-all BLU’s R1 HD can make for a decent day-to-day handset.