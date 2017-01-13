New Galaxy S8 render gives us the first look at the phone’s lock screen

Could this be the real face of the Samsung Galaxy S8 edge?

Yesterday we shared with you a bunch of Galaxy S8 renders which seem to confirm a few things about the upcoming flagship.

Today, MobileFun.co.uk has another one for us. Case maker Olixar has shared a very graphic image of the yet to be released Galaxy S8 edge, encased in a FlexiShield protective cover. As you can see the render seems to confirm the absence of the home button. We also get an exclusive look at the Samsung Galaxy S8 edge’s previously unseen Lock Screen.

The LED flash cutout is visible on this particular Olixar case, so it seems quite likely the real Galaxy S8 edge will look quite a lot like what we’re seeing now.

There’s also no fingerprint scanner located on the back, once again confirming this year Samsung will embed the sensor into the display.

Interested customers in the UK can already place a pre-order a FlexiShield protective case from MobileFun for approximately $6 (other color versions might cost more).

As we’re getting closer to MWC 2017 which is scheduled to begin on February 27, we’re bound to see more and more Galaxy S8 centered leaks.

It’s interesting to note that the Galaxy S8 edge model we’re seeing here could actually be the standard Galaxy S8. Rumor has it both upcoming Galaxy S8 models will feature dual-curved displays very much like the Galaxy S7 edge.

This year, Samsung is expected to unveil the 5.7-inch Galaxy S8 and a 6-inch (or 6.2-inch) Galaxy S8 Plus. The latest hearsay concerning the new devices claim the Galaxy S8 Plus will come packing a dual-camera setup while the Galaxy S8 will not. Which the current render confirms as well.