Nokia 8 could be the flagship we’ve all been waiting for

The Nokia flagship was showcased on the grounds on CES 2017 by Qualcomm

Last weekend HMD announced Nokia’s first comeback smartphone, the Nokia 6 – a middle-range device with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, destined for China (at least at first).

But come MWC 2017, we expect HMD and Nokia to reveal something juicer – a flagship Android device. We’ve seen a few images supposedly showcasing Nokia’s upcoming premium handsets in the last few months.

This week brings us news on the whole Nokia flagship affair. It appears Qualcomm had one of these upcoming phones on display at CES 2017. Why’s that? Because at least one of Nokia’s yet to be released premium handsets will take advantage of a Snapdragon 835 chipset.

We’re also given a name. Apparently the phone will be launched under the Nokia 8, which makes sense given the Nokia 6 which saw the light of day not so long ago.

According to the information at hand, HMD will unveil two Nokia 8 version. The most high-end one will feature Qualcomm’s latest and greatest chipsets plus 6GB of RAM and a 24MP OIS + EIS camera (optical image stabilization + electronic image stabilization) with Carl Zeiss optics (?).

The device will be offered in 64GB/128GB storage variants (with a microSD card slot onboard for further expansion). It seems like microSD slots are making a comeback while flagships are concerned. The newly launched HTC U Ultra also has one and the LG G6 should also boast one. The more advanced Nokia 8 should also feature a 12MP selfie shooter.

As for the “lower-end” version, it will come with a Snapdragon 821 under the hood plus 4GB of RAM. Just like the HTC U Ultra and Google Pixel.

Qualcomm asked people not to photograph the Nokia 8 put on display at CES 2017, but one eager person did more than that. He shot a video of it. You can check it out below.