Zendure A8 portable charger has Quick Charge 3.0 and can juice your phone 9 times over (Deal of Day)

Despite the warmer-than-normal weather we’re seeing right now, the fact is that we are just getting started with winter. And, just because it’s not super cold it doesn’t mean the elements aren’t potential scary. Between the high winds, rains, and icy conditions, you could easily find yourself without any power. Are you prepared for an outage?

One of the first things you should get for your home is a solid backup power supply for your phone. Not just something that will get you through the night, but one that could help in the long haul of 2-3 days, or longer.

Our Deal of the Day today is a portable power supply that’s strong enough to charge today’s phones upwards of ten times. Results will vary based on how big the battery is in your handset, but, you should get no less than one half dozen times. And that’s if you’re rocking a super high capacity unit.

About

The Zendure A8 is one of the fastest charging portable power supplies on the planet, thanks to its integrated Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Technology. The massive 26,800mAh battery capacity can easily charge your phone 7-9 times without needing a reboot.

If you’re the kind of person who wants to charge it and tuck it away in the emergency kit, you’ll be pleased to learn it can maintain up to 95% of its charge after six months. That’s right, charge it twice a year and you’ll have more than enough to get your family through an overnight power outage.

Features

Quick Charge 3.0 port outputs immense, 18W power when connected to a compatible QC3.0 device

ZEN+ technology automatically detects your device & fine tunes the output to best suit it

Charge-through function allows you to charge external battery while it’s charging other devices

Automatically shifts to standby when charging is complete to preserve power

Where to Buy

You can purchase the Zendure A8 for $64.95 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Normally priced around $127, yours can be had for roughly half the cost. While you are there, be sure to check out some of the other deals and freebies!