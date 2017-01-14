Fancy a wearable? Check out these great deals

Yes, yes I know what you’re thinking. People have been losing interest in wearables for the past year. Despite device manufacturers’ efforts to wow consumers with smart bracelets, rings and watches that can track calorie intake and “understand” your mood – users remain fairy unimpressed.

Part of the problem is that wearables aren’t exactly cheap. I mean not many people would pay $150 to $200 to get a smart ring that buzzes when your phone receives a call. They would probably spend that money on something else. But what if wearables were cheaper, a lot cheaper? Would you look at them differently? Probably. Here at Android Guys deals we have some super affordable products form this category that are actually worth your money.

These devices won’t do anything out of this world, but will provide basic wearable feature for a truly decent price-tag.

Striiv Smartwatch

This smartwatch slash fitness tracker can be yours for only $29.99 (down from the previous $99). The device combines the best of FitBit and the Apple Watch – all bundled into one product, so there’s nothing it can’t do. Surely, its design is not the most stellar you’ll see, but sometimes functionality trumps looks. Here’s what you can expect the Striiv smartwatch to be able to do:

Track steps taken, calories burned, distance traveled, & activity minutes all from your wrist

Monitor the duration & quality of your sleep, & even set silent, vibrating alarms

Receive alerts for texts, emails, incoming calls, Twitter, Facebook, & more

Wear anywhere, regardless of whether you’re exercising or not – this device is gorgeously designed

Martian Notifier Smartwatch

Don’t like the design of the Striiv smartwatch? If you’re aiming for a smartwatch that actually looks like a traditional timepiece, one you could match to your business suit, the Martian Notifier smartwatch might be right up your alley. The wearable costs $29.99 in our shop (down from a previous $129).

The Martian is packed with functions from allowing users to receive app notifications on their wrist to snapping pictures using the paired phone’s camera. The device comes in three color options including Black, Red and White. Check out the full list of features:

Get push notifications from any of hundreds of apps

Assign custom vibration alerts

Snap pictures using a remote trigger

Set up to 5 individual or recurring alarms

Receive alerts when you’re walking away from your phone

Easily find your phone by tapping a menu to call it

Access a digital world clock

Quickly check local weather conditions

Smart Bluetooth Fitness Watch

If one of your New Year’s resolutions was to get healthier, the Smart Bluetooth Fitness watch is all you need to reach your goal. The fitness tracker can do anything a Fitbit band can including counting steps and tracking your sleep cycle. The fitness tracker can be yours for $29.98 (previously $129.99) in Black and Blue.

View the time, date & weekday on the LED interface

Track your exercise & calorie consumption throughout your day

Develop better sleeping patterns by tracking how long you’ve slept

Time your walks or runs to track your progress

Use as an alarm to start your day, or to remind you of important events throughout the day

Stay connected on the run w/ call & message alerts

Samsung Rechargeable 3D Active Glasses

Wearables aren’t limited to smartwatches and fitness trackers. Remember the Google Glass? Well Samsung’s Rechargeable 3D Active Glasses aren’t as advanced. Their purpose is to deliver a 3D viewing experience in your home. A pair will cost you $14.99 (previously $49.99). Here’s what they could bring in your life:

Sync 3D glass to television with Bluetooth technology

Get an immersive, unadulterated 3D viewing experience

Wear comfortably w/ a stylish, ergonomic design

Utilize lenses calibrated to produce true-to-life images

Enjoy a stable connection to your 3D TV

Benefit from a long battery life

Recharge with included USB cable

Easily switch on & off

Virtual Reality Box with Stereo Headset

VR is extremely hot right now, but most Virtual Reality headsets these days don’t focus on the audio component. Not the DAWAY 360 VR headset which comes with a pair of attached headphones in order to deliver a richer, more immersive experience. It’s compatible with most phones and can be yours for $38.99 (down from $99.99). Here’s the VR headset’s main feats: