Get the new BLU Life Max with 3,700 mAh battery for only $79.99 [Flash Sale]

Looking for an affordable smartphone? First you can check out our article on the best smartphones under $100 you can buy right now. But if you’re willing to throw a bit more, BLU has a brand new unlocked smartphone you might want to take a look at.

Introducing the BLU Life Max – a smartphone with a spacious display and a big battery which sells for only $129.99. Let’s see what you can get for this amount of cash.

The phone features a 5.5-inch screen with the standard budget 720 x 1280 resolution plus 267ppi. The BLU Life Max is powered by a quad-core 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 processor that works in combo with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage (a microSD card slot is available for memory expansion up to 64GB).

As for photography, users can take advantage of an 8MP/5MP camera duo – both with LED flash. The main camera allows customers to shoot HD video at 30fps. The BLU Life Max ships with Android 6.0 Marshmallow and there’s a slim chance it will get updated to Android 7.0 Nougat.

As we told you above, one of the phone’s biggest selling points is the big 3,700 mAh battery which should last up to two or three days of standard usage.

To celebrate the launch of the BLU Life Max, the company is hosting a 3 day introductory sale. Interested parties are invited to head on to Best Buy. You’ll get $50 off immediately which means the phone can be yours for only $79.99. The promo lasts until January 19 at 12:00 EST.