Level up your Android gaming with a wireless mobile controller (Deal of the Day)

Playing games on your phone can be a rather fun, especially for titles which are casual in nature. Tapping the screen, swiping, and other basic mechanics are excellent for touch displays. But, what happens when your game is more involved and requires dexterity and/or a series of buttons presses?

Today’s Deal of the Day is a wireless gaming controller that makes it much easier to play games on a smartphone or tablet. Built by Sky Innovations, it’s everything you need for games that need rapid tapping, precise movements, or toggling of options.

It pairs via Bluetooth so you can connect it to any Android or iOS device, including tablets. And, for those who have phones at 5.3-inches or under, the controller has a built-in clamp that will hold the handset in place, too.

About

You’re used to playing games on your smartphone or tablet with the limited functionality of your fingers on the touchscreen, but with this Bluetooth Game Controller you can sync and play games with a full-scale, multi-buttoned controller. Play more advanced games at more advanced levels by simply pairing the controller with your device with Bluetooth. You want the high score? Here’s where you start.

Features

Attach your smartphone or tablet directly to the controller to play without covering the screen

Stream your game to your TV via Airplay & use the controller on the big screen

Use the gamepad in four modes: gamepad, keyboard, touch, & icade

Stand is compatible with screen sizes up to 5.3″. Larger screen sizes, like tablets, desktops, or TVs, can be used separately with Bluetooth.

Where to Buy

The Wireless Mobile Gaming Controller can be ordered from the AndroidGuys Deals Store for $52.95. Typically priced $99.95, you can currently get your hands on one for 47% off. While you’re at the store, take a look around and you’ll find plenty of other promotions, discounts, and freebies. For a limited time, we’ll take 10% OFF your first purchase when you subscribe to receive email updates.