Order a ride share straight from Google Maps! [How-To]

Last week, Google gave me another reason to never download another map or direction app, they integrated ordering an Uber or Lyft directly into the Google Maps interface and, you guessed it, we are here to show you how to use it.

Prerequisites:

I know, no fluff this time. I’m so excited about this addition that there is simply no time for extras; we are jumping right in.

There are a couple things you need to get started

You must have Google Maps installed and logged into your google account. You must have either an Uber or Lyft account (or both)

Catching a Ride:

Launch Google Maps Search your destination Tap the navigation button at the bottom right (blue car) Tap the ride sharing option (guy with a briefcase) Select the vendor you want (or whoever is closer/cheaper) Select the car you want Tap the Request button

Your ride is now on its way. Never had to leave the app. Take note that you will need to make sure you are logged into your vendors account. You can choose to pay for this service with any payment method you have set up with either the vendor or Google.

Have fun and ride safe.

What do you think about this new addition? Leave us a comment below with your thoughts.