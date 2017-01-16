Sprint now offers $200 prepaid card for each line you sign up on Unlimited Data, Talk, Text

Looking for a fresh start in 2017 while your mobile plan is concerned? Sprint will love to have you. Actually the carrier has a new offer for you, which sounds pretty intriguing.

Sprint has just announces it is willing to award a family of four $800 if they decide to sign up on its Unlimited Data, Talk and Text plan. Which means each customer could get a $200 VISA prepaid card for each line.

The good news is that you don’t have to be an all-new Sprint customer. If you happen to be Sprint subscriber you can switch a number from another carrier to an existing Sprint account and get $200 or $100 depending on the new line you added (50% off plans are not included).

All you need to do to be eligible to take advantage of the promotion is take your phone to a Sprint retail store or go to this page and register for the offer. Your Prepaid Card should arrive within 4 or 6 after registration.

Sprint claims the Unlimited Data, Talk and Text allows users to take advantage of all the data they need, so they can enjoy streaming videos, gaming, music and everything else. However, “unlimited” in carrier terms has a slightly different meaning. Sprint’s plan offers video streaming up to 480p+, music at up to 500kbps, streaming gaming at up to 2mpbs. If you want more you’ll need to pay extra.

Now, if you’re tired of doing business with AT&T and Verizon, you might as well turn your attention to Sprint in 2017.