Virgin Mobile trial offers 5 months of free service with purchase of LG X Power

Sprint’s pre-paid subsidiary, Virgin Mobile hasn’t been doing too well lately. Sprint saw a net loss of up to 427,000 pre-paid customers in Q3 of last year, so the carrier was plotting a grand relaunching of its Virgin brand sometime for late 2016, which eventually got postponed.

Now in 2017, Virgin Mobile is looking to make a comeback in full force. According to sources, the Sprint branch is planning to move its headquarters to Kansas City, Missouri where it will be looking to hire 100 new employees.

On top of that, Virgin Mobile is also experimenting with a promotion designed to bring more customers in. As part of its relaunch strategy, the carrier is tempting users with 5 months of entry-level service which would normally cost $35/month with the purchase of the LG X Power (normally $179).

The plan offers unlimited talk, text messages and 5GB of data at 4G LTE speeds. Those who agree to make the transaction will basically get the phone free of charge. The deal is only available with select Best Buy stores and if you want to get onboard you need to remember Virgin Mobile offers the promo until April 4. However, if the experiment proves to be a successful one we might see the promo get an extension.

LG X Power is an entry device which is perfect for day-to-day tasks like checking email or browsing social media.

The phone features a 5.3-inch display with 720 x 1280-pixel resolution and is kept alive by a 1.8GHz octa-core processor with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage (microSD available for memory expansion up to 256GB).

The LG X Power also comes equipped with a standard 13MP/8MP camera combo plus Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box. Perhaps one of its best feature is the non-removable 4,100 mAh battery which should provide a solid life cycle.

Does Virgin’s offer sound good to you?