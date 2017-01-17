Get a full education on JavaScript, Python, PHP, Ruby, and more for $39 (Deal of the Day)

If you are looking to gain an edge over your co-workers in 2017, you’ll need to do something they can’t. We’re willing to bet that the guy next to you doesn’t know anything about PHP or JavaScript. Did you know that you could teach yourself the popular coding language over the next few weeks?

Our Deal of the Day today is a full-on programming bundle that teaches you just about everything you need for JavaScript, Python, Pascal, PHP, Bootstrap, Ruby, and more. Spread out over 130 hours, it’s available to you around the clock and anywhere you have an internet connection. Worth upwards of $1,500, AndroidGuys readers can steal the entire bundle for only $39.

About

Tought by e-courses4you, you’ll get an education from talented, certified, businesses and instructors from all over the world. The team is accessible 24 hours a day, 5 days a week, and can handle your needs, questions, and bug bares.

JavaScript, Python, PHP, and Ruby are just the tip of the iceberg in this bundle. You’ll also learn how to use tools like Docker, MongoDB, Angular 2, and many more as you develop a full stack education.

Features

Access over 130 hours of content 24/7

Discover MEAN Stack

Start coding in JavaScript, Python, Pascal, PHP, Bootstrap, Ruby & many more

Get an introduction to Kubernetes using Docker, Swift Programming, MongoDB & much more

Explore JavaScript libraries like Node.js & Angular 2

Dive into Google Go Programming & the brand new Julia programming language

Track your progress w/ the Learning Management System

Where to Buy

The Full Stack Programming Bundle is available to AndroidGuys readers for only $39 right now. Head to our Deals store and purchase one for yourself and, while there, grab one for your friend, too. Who knows what the two of you will be doing a year from now once you have that education under your belts?