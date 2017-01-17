New Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks point to the inclusion of a popular Note feature

The Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks are coming fast and furious now. We’ve brought you news the past few days about the possibility of the design language changing and our first look at the new lockscreen for the device. Today, something a little bit different.

Despite rumors of the new phone(s) dropping the 3.5mm headphone jack, these new case leaks suggest otherwise. In fact, it isn’t the headphone jack that Samsung might drop, it’s the USB port if these cases are accurate to the true S8 design. We’re extremely skeptical of Samsung releasing a phone without a microUSB or a USB type-C port, but our leaker indicates that Qi charging will be the standard charging method for the S8 and S8 Plus.

The bottom of the cases have three cutouts that we can see. The far left is the speaker, the middle cutout is for microphone and the one on the right is supposedly for the new S-Pen. We’ve received no information beyond simply that the S8 will have the popular Note feature included, but to say we have a couple of questions would be undercutting it.

Will both the rumored S8 and S8 Plus have the S-Pen? Will it be exclusive to the S8 Plus? How will Samsung differentiate the Galaxy S lineup from the Note lineup since we’re allegedly getting both a 5″ and a 6″ Galaxy S and now they allegedly are including the S-Pen.

We have a ton of questions beyond this and the Unpacked event can’t come soon enough.

Thanks to our friends at Mobile Fun for providing these pictures!