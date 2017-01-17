Republic Wireless rings up the Moto G4 Play for its latest smartphone

Republic Wireless this week begins offering the Motorola Moto G4 Play as part of its handset roster. Priced at $149, it’s an Android 6.0 Marshmallow smartphone with a 5-inch display.

The Moto G4 Play draws strength from a 1.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor with 2GB RAM. Internal storage capacity is 16GB but a microSD card slot allows for up to 128GB of extra space. Cameras include an 8-megapixel rear shooter and a front-facing 5-megapixel selfie snapper.

Available in black and white options, the phone has a water-repellent nano-coating so it’s designed to handle splashes and the occasional spill.

Republic Wireless offers a unique set of rate plans, all of which lean on Wi-Fi coverage over traditional networks. Known as Adaptive Coverage, it, of course, helps to keep the cost down. According to the carrier, its rates are some 40%-60% less expensive than similar packages from bigger carriers.

A sample of Republic Wireless plans are as follows:

Unlimited Talk & Text + WiFi Data /$15 a month

Unlimited Talk & Text + WiFi Data + 1G Cellular Data / $20 a month

Unlimited Talk & Text + WiFi Data + 2G Cellular Data / $30 a month

Unlimited Talk & Text + WiFi Data + 4G Cellular Data / $45 a month

Based in North Carolina, Republic also lets consumers bring their current phones over for usage on its service. If your phone is supported, all you need to do is order a SIM card and pick a plan.