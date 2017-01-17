The Galaxy S8 may be a bit smaller than its predecessor

According to new renders obtained by GSMArena, the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus may be a bit smaller than expected. The site was able to obtain the exact dimensions of the upcoming devices based on information received from a case maker.

The new Galaxy S8 will measure in at 140.14 x 72.20 x 7.3mm, which is a bit shorter, thinner, and wider than the current Galaxy S7. The Galaxy S8 Plus, which will presumably replace the “Edge” lineup, measures in at 152.38 x 78.51 x 7.94mm. Compared to the Galaxy S7 Edge, this makes the S8 Plus taller and wider.

Because of these factors, the expectation is that Samsung will provide more screen real-estate with the upcoming devices. This seems to be a new trend that is making its rounds, especially after the release of the Xiaomi Mi MIX which has everyone clamoring over it.