The Galaxy S8 may be a bit smaller than its predecessor

By AndroidGuys

According to new renders obtained by GSMArena, the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus may be a bit smaller than expected. The site was able to obtain the exact dimensions of the upcoming devices based on information received from a case maker.

Galaxy S7 vs S8 size
Image courtesy of GSMArena

The new Galaxy S8 will measure in at 140.14 x 72.20 x 7.3mm, which is a bit shorter, thinner, and wider than the current Galaxy S7. The Galaxy S8 Plus, which will presumably replace the “Edge” lineup, measures in at 152.38 x 78.51 x 7.94mm. Compared to the Galaxy S7 Edge, this makes the S8 Plus taller and wider.

Galaxy S8 Plus vs S7 Edge
Image courtesy of GSMArena

Because of these factors, the expectation is that Samsung will provide more screen real-estate with the upcoming devices. This seems to be a new trend that is making its rounds, especially after the release of the Xiaomi Mi MIX which has everyone clamoring over it.

