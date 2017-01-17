T-Mobile, MetroPCS to soon carry entry-level LG Aristo

T-Mobile, and its prepaid arm, MetroPCS, will soon sell the LG Aristo as part of their smartphone portfolios. The phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat and offers up a 5-inch display, and 13-megapixel rear camera.

Other specifications for the phone include a 1.4.GHz quad-core processor, 16GB internal storage, and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. Rounding things out are a fingerprint reader, microUSB charging port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and support for Wi-Fi Calling/

MetroPCS will be the first of the two carriers to sell the phone when it does so on January 23. Retail pricing shakes out to $129.99 but an instant rebate drops it down to $59 plus tax.

T-Mobile dials up the LG Aristo two days later on January 25 with a $144 price tag. Customers can purchase the phone for $0 down and $6 monthly payments over two years. As an added incentive, subscribers can buy a Tech21 case and screen protector at 25% off when paired with the phone.