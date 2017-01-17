ZTE show’s off specs for crowd-sourced Hawkeye smartphone

ZTE has officially announced the specifications for its crowd-sourced smartphone, named Hawkeye. The device which was originally announced as ‘Project CSX’, can still be purchased through Kickstarter for $199. With that price-point, expectations were set fairly low in regards to overall specs, but ZTE has packed in a fair amount of tech including Senseye eye-tracking and a self-adhesive case.

Full Specifications:

OS: Android 7 Nougat with OTA updates

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (Octa-core 2.0GHz)

Display: 5.5″ FHD 1920 x 1080 resolution

Camera (Rear): Dual Lens 13MP + 12MP with optical zoom and OIS

Camera (Front): 8MP

Memory: 3GB RAM / 32GB ROM (expandable with additional 256GB microSD)

SIM: Dual SIM slot

GSM: 850/1900/900/1800

UMTS/HSPA: 850/1900/AWS/2100

LTE: B2/B4/B5/B7/B12/B13/B66 CAT6

Battery: 3000 mAh

WIFI 802.11 b/g/n/ac 2.4GHz/5GHz • BT4.2 / HFP1.6

Other Features: Fingerprint sensor, Senseye Hi-Fi audio, NFC, USB Type C, Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0, Voice Navigation

If all funding is met, the Hawkeye phone from ZTE is set to launch in September 2017, barring any other hurdles. It will be interesting to see if a mid-range developer can successfully launch a device through user feedback and crowd-funding. The promise of interesting features including the ability for dual-SIMs should draw in a fair amount of interest for the Hawkeye smartphone.