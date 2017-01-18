Adding Home and Work addresses to Google Maps [How-To]

Google Maps provides users the ability to add addresses and save them. Having your home and work addresses on Google Maps makes it easy to get commute estimates, traffic alerts, weather updates and even see pictures and information about places nearby.

Adding a Home address

Let’s begin by adding a “Home” address.

In Google Maps, click on Menu, located in the upper-left hand corner of your screen. See Figure 1. Once the menu opens, click on “Your Places.” See Figure 2. You now have the option to enter your Home and Work addresses. Click on “Home” and enter your address. See Figure 3. Click on Save.

Proceed to follow the same directions to enter a Work address.

Updating a saved address

If either the Home or Work address need to be changed, proceed by performing the following:

From Google Maps, click on Menu > Your Places. Click on the “X” to the right of the address that needs to be changed. In our example, we will be updating the “Home” address. See Figure 4. Once the address is removed, proceed to add the new address and click on Save.

Once your addresses are saved, you can request commute updates from your phone or other Google connected devices.