Google Android app new feat will help you search even on a spotty connection

It happened to all of us at some point – trying to Google something but unable to retrieve the results due to a spotty connection or no Wi-Fi at all. It’s very annoying right?

Today the search giant has announced an update for the Google app which to help users overcome that frustration. Starting this week you can start a new search even when there’s no connection available, because the app is now capable of queuing your searches.

What happens is that results are saved as soon as they are retrieved, which enables your query to be immediately displayed after you get back online. While the update doesn’t allow users to perform searches in offline mode, it’s still a step in the right direction.

Lost your connection? Google invites you to put the phone down and go back to your day. In the meanwhile the Google app will monitor the background scanning for proper network connection. When it finds one it will deliver a notification alerting you the search results are in.

Worried that apps running in the background might put a toll on battery life? Google says don’t be as the update won’t drain your battery.

To take advantage of the new feature, make sure you have the latest version of the Google app installed on your device.

Google’s search app is not the only migrating towards offline functionality. Google Translate and Google Maps both offer this option.