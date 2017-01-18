What we know so far: Samsung Galaxy S8 edition

This is what the Galaxy S8 is going to be like according to leaks and rumors

Since CES isn’t an event that has a focus on phones, a lot of Android OEMs tend to reserve handset announcements for MWC. It’s the case of Samsung which you probably already know by now, is expected (by most) to launch the Galaxy S8 flagship in Barcelona

With approximately a month and a half to go, leaks surrounding the Galaxy S8 have been flowing in from all sides. While none of these info tidbits have been confirmed, if you want to be up to date with what the rumor mill is saying about the Galaxy S8, we’ve made a compilation of everything that (we think) we know about Samsung’s upcoming „hero” product – the phone that will make everybody forget about the Galaxy Note7 fiasco.

Design

no physical home button

multiple variants, all with curved screen

edge-to-edge display

For the past few years, Samsung released a standard Galaxy S flagship alongside an Edge model. Well this year, the Korean tech giant is expected to do things a little bit differently. According to word on the street, both models of the Galaxy S8 will feature a double curved screen in the vein of the Galaxy S7 edge.

On top of that, Samsung is expected to slim down the side bezels in order to give the appearance of an edge-to-edge display. Bezeless screens are the trend this year and products such as the Xiaomi Mi MIX are already in circulation.

According to recent renders, we also know the Galaxy S8 duo will be a bit smaller than its predecessor. The Galaxy S8 will measure 140.14 x 72.20 x 7.3mm which is a bit shorter, thinner and wider than the current Galaxy S7 which stands at 150.9 X 72.6 X 7.7 mm. As for the second variant, dubbed the Galaxy S8 Plus – it should measure 152.38 x 78.51 x 7.94mm. Compared to the current Galaxy S7 edge (150.9 X 72.6 X 7.7 mm), the S8 Plus will be taller and wider.

With the Galaxy S8, Samsung is expected to ditch its iconic home button for the first time. As for the fingerprint display, it will be embedded into the display itself this time around.

Display

4K display (for the premium model at least)

Larger screen sizes

With the Galaxy S8, Samsung is obviously trying to make up for the Galaxy Note7 fiasco. So this year, the company is migrating its S8 flagship into phablet territory. As the renders showed, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will come with 5.7-inch and 6.2-inch displays. Older rumors would have us believe the S8 Plus variant might take advantage of a 6-inch display instead. Whichever variant turns out to be true the Galaxy S8 is going to be the largest S flagship to date.

It is also believed at least one of the two phones will feature a 4K resolution, which will certainly come in handy for VR viewing. The standard S8 model might feature a QHD panel just like the Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 edge.

Other reports claim the Galaxy S8 duo will stick to 1440p displays instead, while the Galaxy Note8 will be getting the 4K treatment.

Samsung recently teased one of its newest Super AMOLED display which features really slim bezels, in a few videos. So naturally the current speculation is that it will land in the upcoming Galaxy S8.

Internals

Exynos 8895 or Snapdragon 835

Up to 8GB of RAM

128GB or 256GB storage options

microSD card slot

Like it’s customary, Samsung will launch the Galaxy S8 duo with a choice between two processors, depending on the market. Some Galaxy S8 units will run on Samsung’s in-house Exynos 8895 chipset with Mali-G71 GPU, while others will feature the new Snapdragon 835 beast with Adreno 540 GPU.

The Exynos 8895 is expected to deliver up to 1.8 times more computing power than the S7 on top of optimizations for 4K and VR. As for the Snapdragon 835, you can check out a detailed view of the chipset by following this link.

ASUS just unveiled the 3.world’s first 8GB of RAM smartphone at CES 2017, so we expect Samsung to follow suit. The standard Galaxy S8 should feature 6GB of RAM, while the Galaxy S8 Plus will get the 8GB of RAM treatment. As for storage options, we see Samsung offering the devices with either 128GB or 256GB on board.

Like last year, Samsung might bundle the phones with a dual SIM hybrid setup which would allow customers to use two SIM cards at once or a SIM card and a microSD card slot.

Cameras

dual main camera

selfie snapper with autofocus

With dual cameras becoming the norm even for middle-range smartphones, it’s no wonder Samsung is expected to join the trend in 2017 as well. If we are to listen to the rumor mill, the Korean tech giant might opt for a setup consisting of a 16MP RGB sensor plus an 8MP monochrome sensor.

Other reports indicate a main single sensor 30MP camera, but this is pretty unlikely if you ask us.

As for the selfie snapper, we expect to see an 8MP self-portrait companion with autofocus capabilities.

Other feature

virtual assistant Bixby

3.5 mm headphone jack (maybe)

Qi charging

S Pen

Water resistance (IP68 certification)

Apple has Siri on its iPhones, Google offers up its Assistant on the Pixels and Microsoft has Cortana. Samsung might be arriving late to the virtual assistant table, but better late than never right?

The Galaxy S8 duo will mark another first – they will bundle Samsung’s new virtual assistant called Bixby. The AI-driven companion will be more powerful than the schematic S Voice and is expected to integrate with most native Samsung apps.

Moving along, it has long been speculated that the Galaxy S8 will drop the 3.5mm headphone jack. Well not according to the latest leaked images which seem to suggest the phone will keep the jack onboard after all.

On top of that, it seems that Samsung will be opting for Qi charging as the standard charging method for the two phones. This means no microUSB or USB Type-C port, which honestly seems a bit bizarre.

The images also show the phone will apparently come with an S Pen accessory just like the Note7. If that the case, it will be interesting to see how Samsung plans to differentiate the Galaxy S8 from the Note8 this year.

OS

Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Grace UX.

Samsung’s debuted an alternative to TouchWiz on the now defunct Galaxy Note7 and called it Grace UX. Since the new software is in the process of making its way to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge via the new Nougat update, we can speculate the new S8 and S8 Plus will also take advantage of it.

The new UI features a much cleaner interface and overall design, slick background blur when viewing folders and widgets, new swipe features and more.

Battery

Battery is a very tricky subject for Samsung after the Galaxy Note7 debacle. Next week we’re waiting to hear the results of Samsung’s investigation into what caused the fires, but according to sources we expect the blame to fall on the batteries.

We hope and pray the Galaxy S8 won’t be plagued by the same issues, especially since rumors revealed the phone might come with Samsung SDI batteries, the same that were initially held responsible for the Galaxy Note7 debacle.

As for battery capacity, some rumors say the Galaxy S8’s battery is going to be the same as on last year’s phone. Meaning we might see a 3,000 power house inside the S8 and a 3,600 mAh one under the hood of the S8 Plus. Which doesn’t really make sense, since we expect the panels on this year’s models to be larger.

Other whispers claim the Galaxy S8 will be kept alive by a chunkier 4,200 mAh batter with fast charging. We hope this will be indeed the case.

When will I be able to get it and for how much?

Samsung is yet to confirm any Galaxy S8 launching plans, but word on the street has it the company will unveil the phone a day prior to MWC 2017 kicking off.

Another rumor says that due to extensive testing, the Galaxy S8 might be unveiled sometimes in late March with an April release date attached to it. As for pricing, we’ve heard customers might have to take around $850 out of their pockets to purchase the phone. Better start saving now!