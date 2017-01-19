10 glamorous apps for the fashion enthusiast

Fashion is a staple of someone personality and sometimes you can tell quite a lot of things about a person just by looking at how they are dressed. Traditionally you’d expect ladies to be the big fashionistas of the world, but today a lot of gentlemen are interested in following fashion trends too and the percentage of men who know how to dress properly has grown considerably.

Since we live in an era of technology, it is now super easy to be the first among your friends to know about the latest trends and even replicate some of the hottest celebrity outfits. All you need is to download a few apps on your phone. There are plenty of Android apps in the Google Play Store which aim to make life less complicated for fashionistas. The trouble is there’s lots and lots of them, so you might not know what to choose. Luckily we have done the work for you and cherry picked out some of the best apps for the fashion enthusiasts – male and female alike.

Lookbook

Millennials will absolutely adore this app. Don’t know what to wear anymore? This app provides a rich database of urban chic outfits, so you can easily get the needed inspiration. Lookbook also provides info on where to get a specific item of clothing, so if you really like a blouse or a dress you can actually go out and get it. You can either sign-up or just browse anonymously, but you won’t be able to like or comment on user profiles.

Sylect

Your love of shoes is bigger than Carrie Bradshaws’? Well then the Sylect app is for you. It’s basically a Tinder affair for shoes. See something you like? Swipe right. Something you don’t? Swipe left. The app will showcase shoes from well-known retailers and brands such as ASOS, Boohoo, Zara, H&M, Misguided, River and more. Discover new and amazing shoe designs, as well as super discounts and deals. All folded neatly into one app.

The Hunt

No, the app doesn’t have anyting to do with Thomas Vinterberg’s masterpiece starring Mads Mikkelsen. You should totally watch the film by the way. Anyway going back to the app, let’s image you are at a party and you see someone wearing the skirt of your dreams, but you’re too shy to ask where she got it from.

Instead you can snap a quick photo of the outfit and post it in The Hunt app. Community members will help you identify the item, so you can go ahead and purchase one for yourself. Or they can suggest alternatives. Say goodbye to envy! The app will also allow to do a bit of shopping, by suggesting you pick up some of the trending products.

Chic Sketch

If you have ever fantasized of becoming a fashion designer, this app will bring you closer to your dream. Chic Sketch is a special application among fashion apps because it brings something extra to the table. Basically this piece of software can covert personal photos into custom fashion illustrations.

The app has quite a few bad reviews on Google Play but that’s because you’ll need to pay to have the sketch forwarded to you. The app is free for download but to receive the photo conversion you’ll need to pay $9.99. So keep that in mind if you want to try out the app and only download it if you’re willing to pay for the service.

The app works like this – a user uploads a photo which is then sent to a team of illustrators who turn the picture into a fashion sketch. Be advised that it might take a while before you receive your drawing, depending on how many people are ahead of you in the virtual queue.

Gilt

Love a good flash sale? Gilt is the place to go when you’re trying to find designer clothing items at affordable prices. The app displays amazing deals on shoes, clothing, outwear and accessories – some of them designed by popular fashion houses like Gucci, Prada and more.

Poshmark

If you’re facing a situation where your closet is filled with clothes you no longer wear, Poshmark is the app to go to for support. Fashionistas can sell old outfits and make room in their wardrobe for new stuff by listing the items they want to sell for free.

But that’s not the only thing you can do with Poshmark. Users can also shop over 5,000 brands in every size. Gets your hands on designer clothes from Louis Vuitton, Michael Kors, Nike and more at up to 70% off.

Etsy

Maybe you want to stand out of the crowd and wear a clothing item that hasn’t been produced in series. Then the Etsy app should be your destination. The app is home of some great handmade artists and independent designers who offer their unique designs at affordable prices. Actually one of my favorite indie designers NOCTEX has a shop on Etsy, don’t hesitate to check her out.

Vogue Paris

Anyone with a love for couture has certainly heard of Vogue, a magazine which has been at the forefront of fashion ever since its inception in 1892. Now you can get to read the magazine right on your Android phone or tablet. Thanks to the Vogue Paris app (in English) you can take advantage of all the wonderful articles covering fashion, beauty, jewelry and culture.

Snupps

Not particularly good at organizing your stuff? Snupps is here to help. All you need to get started is snap/upload images of your items and start organizing them on your virtual shelves. How about in real life, you might want to ask? Well hopefully figuring out a plan of how to sort things virtually will inspire you to put it into practice, as well.

The app has a very Instagram-like feel, so if you like that don’t hesitate to download it.

DressingRoom by Gap

This last up isn’t out yet but was announced during CES 2017, but it is scheduled to launch later this month. Know you will need a Google Tango-enabled device like the ASUS ZenFone AR to be able to run it.

Basically the app will allow users to try on clothes in an AR experience without them having to exit their homes. Shoppers will be able to select their Gap style, choose their body type and a digital mannequin you can even shape to make it look more like you will model the garment for you. DressingRoom by Gap will also allow users to purchase the item they have tried on.