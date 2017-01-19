Level up your organizational skills with lifetime access to EasilyDo and save 90% (Deal of the Day)

Face it, you’re doing a terrible job keeping up with all of your work, family, and social interactions. Whether its a few emails that slip through the cracks, a forgotten call to a friend, or not remembering to set the trash out on the curb, you’ve already dropped the ball enough in 2017. Bro, you need to get your stuff together.

Our Deal of the Day is a lifetime subscription to EasilyDo, a smart assistant that has your back. Whether it’s tracking packages, checking weather, calendar alerts, important emails, public transit times or something else, EasilyDo is your central hub to get your life back in order.

Normally a lifetime subscription to the app and service would set you back $200. For real, check it out in Google Play. AndroidGuys readers, though, can score a license for only $19, saving them some 90 percent.

About

This app is more than just a virtual assistant: EasilyDo is a life-hack that saves you hours and hours of time over the span of your lifetime subscription. Instead of wading through emails and logging onto your favorite e-comm site to get your tracking info, EasilyDo presents it for you.

Any changes to your travel itinerary? EasilyDo will send you a notification without you having to check in. It’ll even let you know what time to depart in order to arrive on time for an event (that you totally forgot about). It’s the amazing assistant you never had, and best of all, it will never, ever leave your side.

While it might be easy to dismiss the service, saying that some of the features are built into Google, that’s only partially correct. There are a bunch of hooks and tie-ins here that hand off to other apps and services, plenty of which are not offered in Google.

Features

Receive updates on your package shipping status

Be notified of a gate or departure change on flight itineraries

Update your contacts lists when EasilyDo digs for contact info hidden in emails

Save time going through your emails, because EasilyDo notifies you which emails need a response

Keep your event confirmations, like restaurant reservations & movie tickets, in one place

Stay current w/ your contacts’ birthdays & anniversaries & draft best wishes to send

Automatically save docs to Dropbox

Set alerts for emails & auto-forwarding

Where to Buy

Ready to get your life in order? Great! Head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store and order a lifetime license to EasilyDo for only $19. Save yourself tons of money that can be better used to purchase a drone or video game, or something else to occupy all of that free time you’re getting back.