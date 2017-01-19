Make your home more secure with wireless cameras [How-To]

Over the last few weeks we have been on a journey to making our homes just a little bit smarter. The next thing on my list is security. We already talked about setting up locks to work wireless and make your life a little earlier; today were going to talk about a way to make you feel a little more secure about leaving your pets and loved ones home alone, cameras.

Cameras have gotten considerably cheaper and more user friendly over the past couple of years. There are now a multitude of options out there to that can function with your smart home features or your cell phone. Lets get right into it.

Prerequisites:

For the purposes of this how-to, we are going to speak toward a device that we have already discussed in this series, SmartThings. You will need:

Peace of Mind:

for the purposes of this we will review the setup for the Samsung Smartcam HD Pro. Setup for the Arlo is very similar.

From the SmartThings app, open up the Markeplace Tap on the Camera option under the “Things” view Select the Samsung SmartCam HD Pro Tap “Connect Now” Follow the instructions to set up the camera After tapping next, the SmartThings hub will locate the camera Choose which area the Camera belongs to and tap the Next button Create a password for your camera Choose to communicate wirelessly or skip wireless setup Finally, tapping Done will complete the setup

The wireless setup and other optional setup options are available and can be found on the SmartThings setup page. You can now watch captured video clips or watch live video directly from the SmartThings app.

What is your thought on home security cameras? Do you use a different camera system? Drop us a comment below and share your thoughts.