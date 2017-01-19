Nanami Fast Wireless Charger: a good charger for a good price (Review)

One of the most important things to device users these days is battery life. It’s no secret to our readers that the Moto Z Play is one of our favorite phones when it comes to battery life. The magic formula has yet to be devised by manufacturers and I don’t see this issue getting any better in the coming year.

Our only viable solution to keep our phones alive is to have charging options available in as many places as possible. I’m sure the majority of you have a charger near your bed, in your car, at your desk (or wherever you work), etc. Wireless chargers are a viable option and much more user friendly than your traditional microUSB or USB type-C. We were provided with a Nanami Fast Wireless Charger for review and I have to say, I was pleased with my experience.

Design:

The Nanami Fast Wireless Charger has no aesthetically pleasing features. It has no bells or

whistles of any kind. What it does have is a nice, clean exterior with a matte black finish. In addition to the unobtrusive color, the shape is an ideal viewing angle for utilizing your phone while it is charging. I can easily open and navigate apps, and even swipe text, all while my phone is on the charger. Nanami even designed the internals with the user in mind. With the inclusion of two separate coils, you are able to charge your device both vertically or horizontally (nice for watching videos).

Technical:

There isn’t much to review as far as technology goes. You plug the charger into a QC 2.0 power supply and it just works. There is a light on the front that turns green while your device is charging (visual indicators are always nice). There is also a microUSB port on the back where you plug it in.

How is charging you say? If you didn’t catch it by the name, or above when i mentioned QC 2.0, this is Fast Wireless charging enabled; meaning if your phone accepts it, you can charge faster than your normal wall charger. In fact, this device charges my Galaxy S7 faster than the Samsung wireless charger.

Overview:

This charger is nothing to write home about. There are no bells, whistles or fancy artwork. It is everything I have ever wanted in a charger. With a price tag below $20, I have exactly ONE complaint about this device, it doesn’t come with the charger block. If you are looking for a clean looking, functional wireless charger, I could not recommend this one more.

Snag this charger at Amazon for just $18.99 with Prime shipping!