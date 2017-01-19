Ulefone Gemini launches with dual rear cameras, 5.5-inch FHD display, 3250mAh battery

After a tossing about the rumor mill the last few weeks, Ulefone has officially launched its latest device. Known as the Ulefone Gemini, it’s the company’s first to pack two cameras on the rear.

Rather than offering a 13-megapixel shooter on the back, the Gemini also features a 5-megapixel unit. The former is designed for general imaging while the latter picks of depth of focus for blurred backgrounds and more professional pictures.

Around front, the Ulefone Gemini has an interpolated 8-megapixel camera for selfies; beautification software helps to enhance photos, giving you the best look possible for social media.

Powered by Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the phone draws strength from a MediaTek MTK6737T 1.5GHz processor with 3GB LPDDR3 RAM. Additional details include 32GB internal storage, microSD expansion for 25GB cards, a fingerprint reader, and 3,250mAh battery. The 5.5-inch display comes in with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels; the screen is protected by 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3.

The Ulefone Gemini is housed in a metal unibody which was carved by a CNC machine from a block of magnesium-aluminum alloy. According to the handset maker, an Android 7.0 update is expected in the coming months.

Color options for the Gemini include black, silver, and gold. Pricing has not been disclosed just yet, but Ulefone is offering a $70 discount coupon toward the phone ahead of its launch. An exact launch date should be revealed in the next few weeks. In the meanwhile, head to the website for the Gemini to learn more and sign up for the coupon.