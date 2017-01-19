Verizon to intro new 5GB for $55 data plan on January 24

Verizon performed a bit of market research and recently came to the conclusion that most customers don’t use more than 5GB of data per month. According to Big Red, 4 out of 5 of its subscribers take advantage of less than 5GB, so the company has come up with a new plan to cater to the needs of this particular segment.

Starting January 24, customers are invited to get onboard the $55 for 5GB plan which also offers Unlimited Talk and Text. But there’s a small catch here you need to take into consideration before jumping onboard with Verizon for this one. Only those who pay bills using the carrier’s own Auto Pay payment program will be charged $55 for the plan. The rest of subscribers will have to take out $60 out of their pockets if they want the new plan.

Verizon also offers a 4GB of data plan for $50 and an 8GB +2GB per line plan for $70, but if you don’t fall under any of these two categories, the new 5GB of data bundle might be exactly what you need. You don’t have to make a decision now, as there’s plenty of time left until Monday for you to think about it.

If you decide that the new Verizon plan is for you, you should now it will be available in store or over the phone, but not online.

Verizon is marketing this particular bundle as “The Plan you’ve been waiting for” that’s “Just for you”. We should also note that the new plan is flagged as a “promo” – which means Verizon is only experimenting with the 5GB bundle idea to see how it is received by customers. We have no idea how long it will last, though.