Master the coding language Python with this $49 training bundle (Deal of the Day)

Knowing how to program using today’s computer languages is a skill many people do not possess. Perhaps that’s why there is a global shortage of programmers and why the profession is so lucrative. Instead of twiddling your thumbs, wondering how nice it would be to master programming skills, why don’t you make 2017 the year you learn something new?

Our Deal of the Day is a $49 training bundle that will teach you Python. More than 25 years old, it’s one of the most popular coding languages used and something that can help you gain an edge in your career. In fact, you’ll even get a certificate of completion when you finish up.

About

Data science and analytics are essential components to business decisions at companies of all sizes. Of course, collecting, managing, and analyzing mass amounts of data takes a lot more than simply typing into a spreadsheet.

In this two-course bundle, you’ll learn Python, a general purpose, multi-paradigm programming language that has gained wide popularity for data science thanks to its simplicity and operability on different ecosystems.

Not only will you learn Python, but you’ll learn how to manipulate data using Python, gaining an invaluable, highly lucrative skill that can set you up at high-paying data jobs in any industry.

Features

Access 2 comprehensive courses 24/7

Describe each stage of the data analytics process

Explain basic statistical concepts relevant to data analytics

Install the Python environment & other auxiliary tools & libraries

Review important concepts of Python programming used to implement data science

Demonstrate the use of Python libraries like NumPy, Pandas, SciPy, scikit-learn, & Matplotlib to carry out different data projects

Employ different tools & methods to perform web scraping

Where to Buy

You can find the Certified Professional Data Science with Python Bundle in the AndroidGuys Deals Store for $49. Worth nearly $500, it’s discounted by 90 percent for our readers.