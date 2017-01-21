Save big on these great smartphones from BLUBOO and get a free smartwatch

If you’re a fan of AndroidGuys, then you’ve probably heard about BLUBOO. This manufacturer offers different budget options for just about everyone, in addition to introducing a new smartwatch. Fortunately, there are sometimes that these budget options are the subject of a deeper discount.

This is the case as of right now as BLUBOO is offering a series of deals for customers. The first gift provides 50 different customers with a free BLUBOO smartphone of their choice. The second gift gives 50 customers a smartphone of their choice for just $9.99. The final gift provides select customers with a free BLUBOO Uwatch smartwatch.

In addition to offering some awesome giveaways, BLUBOO has also discounted some of its smartphones, including the BLUBOO Maya Max. Normally priced at $159.99, you can save $30 on this device today.

Here are some of the other discounts that are taking place:

There are some rules about this giveaway, as you will need to purchase a device before being able to be eligible for any of these giveaways. The company will also be announcing the winners on Facebook and YouTube on February 8th.

Give us a heads up if you have any questions about this promotion, and let us know what you end up grabbing.