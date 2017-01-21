Win an NES Classic and Bluetooth controller (Giveaway)

Nintendo’s latest console, the NES Classic, was introduced in late 2016 and went on to be a top-seller at retail stores all over. Those who tried can attest that it was nearly impossible to get their hands on one for Christmas. And, for good reason. This little guy packs more than 30 classic Nintendo titles, including Super Mario Bros., Donkey Kong, Metroid, and The Legend of Zelda.

How would you like to get your hands on one of these for free? Yes, you read that right. We’re helping to give away an NES Classic bundle that comes with an 8Bitdo NES30 Bluetooth controller and Retro Receiver.

How to Enter

All you have to do to throw your name in the hat is log in via Facebook and check a box. Once you do you’ll have two entries. Share the contest on Facebook or Twitter and you can rack up additional entries. Moreover, you can earn extra chances by sharing a URL with friends and family.

Note that although you are signing in via Facebook, your information is not being collected by the social media platform. Our friends at Stack Commerce are backing the giveaway and use the information on their end.

The giveaway is open from now until February 8, 2017 so there’s plenty of time for you to pick up a ton of entries.

